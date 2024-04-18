POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea's Kospi rebounded strongly, leading Asia markets
05:11
World
South Korea's Kospi rebounded strongly, leading Asia markets
Asia-Pacific markets surged on Thursday despite Wall Street's losses, with all major indices climbing. South Korea's Kospi has rebounded strongly, leading Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei reversed its recent losses, aiming to break three consecutive days of declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 have also climbed. In the US, all three major indices experienced losses, with the Dow Jones recording its seventh negative session the last eight. The S&P 500 dipped about half-a-percent, while the Nasdaq tumbled just over 1-percent. Tech stocks led Wall Street lower, with Nvidia falling nearly 4-percent and other giants like Netflix, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft also experiencing declines.
April 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?