POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Settlers attack villages in occupied West Bank, killing four
03:18
World
Settlers attack villages in occupied West Bank, killing four
In ongoing violence, illegal Israeli settlers have attacked several villages in the occupied West Bank, killing at least four people. Dozens of homes and vehicles were set on fire and the villagers' cattle were stolen. According to the UN, since October there have been at least 17 Palestinian deaths with more than 700 assaults in total. This comes amid a record increase in settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim spent a day in Al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, which has borne the brunt of this violence.
April 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?