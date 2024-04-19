April 19, 2024
Former tech employees arrested after protesting against Israel
More than two dozen protesters have been arrested after conducting a sit-in at Google's New York offices and demonstrations in front of its California offices. This is the latest in a months long effort by former tech employees that want Google and Amazon to drop a contract with the Israeli government. They say they don't want to be complicit in the crimes committed using the technology they designed. Obaida Hitto reports.
