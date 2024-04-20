POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One | Interview with Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs January Makamba
13:00
World
One on One | Interview with Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs January Makamba
Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs January Makamba talks to TRT World how insecurity in the Red Sea caused by the war in Gaza has led to a shortage of petroleum and fertilizer in his country, resulting in delays in some major projects. He called for international action so that global supply chain corridors were free of conflict and wouldn’t cause further rises in inflation.
April 20, 2024
