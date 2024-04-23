POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How is modern slavery hidden in plain sight?
26:30
World
How is modern slavery hidden in plain sight?
Slavery might have been abolished centuries ago, but it remains a huge and global problem. It affects 50 million people worldwide. So what can be done to help those who’ve become modern slaves? Guests: Emily Death CEO of the Sophie Hayes Foundation Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Lawyer and Author of ‘This why I resist ’ Kevin Hyland Strategy Director of the Santa Marta Group and Former UK Anti-Slavery Commissioner
April 23, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?