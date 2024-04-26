POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did Scotland's Humza Yousaf Break Own Hate Crime Law with Infamous White Speech?
25:25
World
Did Scotland's Humza Yousaf Break Own Hate Crime Law with Infamous White Speech?
#Scotland #Humza Yousaf #SNP #Hate Crime #Freedom of Speech Scotland’s new Hate Crime Act has been called Orwellian, anti-free speech and author JK Rowling even called it an attack on women. The law aims to protects people from abuse linked to characteristics such as their age, race or sex. But it’s been widely condemned, not least because complaints can be made anonymously by anybody and about anybody. This week Nexus speaks to Calum Steele who is a former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation about whether the police actually understand the law. We ask top trial lawyer Thomas Leonard Ross KC what actually constitutes an offence. Fraser Hudghton the Director of Free Speech Union Scotland tells us why the legislation scares him, and we talk to Chicago based attorney Juneitha Shambee about whether a hate law like this could ever exist in the US where free speech is constitutionally protected. Intro - 00:00 Scotland Hate Crime Act 00:27 Humza Yousaf Defends Hate Crime Act 3:48 Guest Intro 4:10 Main Problems 4:38 JK Rowling's Comments 6:31 Police Response 7:18 Free Speech at Risk? 8:48 UK v US Free Speech 10:20 What Is a Hate Crime? 14:45 Humza Yousaf White Speech 18:21 Will the Hate Crime Act be Repealed? 24:13
April 26, 2024
