What Makes Türkiye’s Health Industry So Attractive to Global Tourists?
Every year, Turkiye draws millions of travelers looking to visit its pristine beaches and countless historic sites. But in recent years, the country has witnessed an influx of a different type - those seeking medical treatment. From every type of cosmetic procedure, to life-saving treatments, Turkyie is hoping to become one of the leading destinations for those looking for medical care. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Dr Emin Cakmak Chairman at Turkish Healthcare Travel Council
April 26, 2024
