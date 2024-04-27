POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Dr Harriet Fraad on why young people in America — who “no longer have a future” — support Palestine
13:53
World

Political theorist and psychotherapist Dr Harriet Fraad talks about how growing support for Palestine in America among young people reflects their own disenchantment with the socioeconomic conditions of their life and the disappearance of the “American Dream”, as well as the possibility of building healthy relationships and community within pro-Palestinian movements more broadly — in contrast to the hyperindividualism of the West that has left many feeling alienated, lonely and depressed.
April 27, 2024
