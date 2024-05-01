World Share

Serbia and Russia Strongly Reject UN Srebrenica Genocide Resolution

The Srebrenica genocide resolution vote at the UN, which was scheduled to take place beginning of May, has been postponed for the second time. Local media reports that the work on the final version of the text is under way. If adopted, July the 11th would be designated The International Day of Remembrance of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide. The resolution has been put forward by Rwanda and Germany and sponsored by the US, Italy, France, Turkiye and many other countries including all Western Balkan countries. However, Serbia and Bosnian Serbs are strongly lobbying against it in the UN. With the help from Russia, Bosnian Serb Presidency Member Zeljka Cvijanovic has wrote a letter to the UN and spoke at the UN Security Council arguing that the resolution has been put forward without Serb entity approval.