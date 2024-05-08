May 8, 2024
02:18
02:18
Pro-Palestine encampment begins at SOAS University of London
Students set up a pro-Palestinian encampment at SOAS University of London, calling on the school's administration to divest from corporations and universities that have ties to Israel's illegal occupation and are complicit in the genocide in Gaza. With participation from several student societies, including the Jewish Society, the encampment challenges a ban imposed by the university on pro-Palestine protests.
