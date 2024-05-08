POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with a 'massive' attack
Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with a 'massive' attack
The Ukrainian Government says Russia launched a massive attack on its energy infrastructure on Wednesday morning. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 50 missiles and 20 drones were used in the attack. The strikes took place on a Ukrainian public holiday marking the defeat of Germany in World War Two. The day is marked across Europe as Victory in Europe Day a Ukrainian public holiday marking the defeat of Germany in World War Two. Zelenskyy drew a comparison between the fight against Nazism and his country’s struggle against Russia’s invasion. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.
May 8, 2024
