Meet Medea Benjamin, the Queen of anti-war activism in US
03:40
World
Meet Medea Benjamin, the Queen of anti-war activism in US
You have probably already come across her online videos that show her grilling US lawmakers over their unconditional support for Israel or disrupting congressional meetings. Often arrested for her advocacy, Medea Benjamin is one of the most prominent figures of the pro-Palestine movement in Washington, DC. In an interview with TRT World, she explains why, as a Jew and as an American, it is essential to advocate for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.
May 14, 2024
