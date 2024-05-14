POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Georgian lawmakers vote 84 to 30 to pass 'foreign agents' bill
02:42
World
Georgian lawmakers vote 84 to 30 to pass 'foreign agents' bill
The Georgian parliament has passed a controversial new law on the foreign ownership of media outlets and NGOs in the country. The so-called foreign agents bill designates any organisation receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad as one operating on behalf of foreign interests. A similar law was introduced in Russia in 2012 to limit criticism of the government. The new law is fiercely opposed by Georgians who want to join the European Union, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?