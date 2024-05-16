POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Georgian parliament approves controversial bill despite protests
03:55
World
Georgian parliament approves controversial bill despite protests
The Georgian parliament has passed a controversial new law on the foreign ownership of media outlets and NGOs in the country. The so-called ‘foreign agents’ bill designates any organisation receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad as one operating on behalf of foreign interests. BNE IntelliNews editor-in-chief Ben Aris unpacks the impact this law will have on the country.
May 16, 2024
