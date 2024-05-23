POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Passengers recall horror on board Singapore Airlines flight
15:41
One passenger died and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight experienced extreme turbulence. The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of sudden weather shifts while flying. What can you do to help desperate Palestinians flee the war in Gaza? If there's any time to claim diplomatic immunity - why not use it to avoid paying an 18.6 million dollar traffic fine? Heard of the tradwives, short for traditional wives? They’re the type that’s baking, table-scaping, sewing, or showing off their blissful marriages with a gaggle of kids in tow and it's becoming a growing subculture.
May 23, 2024
