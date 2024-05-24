World Share

Cameroon seeks mining investment from foreign nations

Cameroon's authorities are taking a fresh look at the mining industry. It's part of a drive to diversify the economy and provide more employment. The country is trying to sell itself as an untapped opportunity for mining. The resources are there but it needs capital. Now, the government is laying out the red carpet for investors at a mining convention in the capital, Yaounde. Arison Tamfu is there, and he brings us this report.