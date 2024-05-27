POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Political candidate assassinations rise before Mexican election
02:45
World
Political candidate assassinations rise before Mexican election
As Mexico's national election approaches, a troubling trend has resurfaced: the assassination of political candidates running for local office. At least 30 have been killed in the run-up to the vote on June 2nd. The killings are widely believed to be the work of drug gangs, which still hold sway over large parts of the country. Randolph Nogel visited the city of Celaya in central Mexico, where a mayoral candidate was killed last month and sent this report.
May 27, 2024
