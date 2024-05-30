POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians speak to TRT World about the Israeli 'Rafah massacre'
02:10
World
Palestinians speak to TRT World about the Israeli 'Rafah massacre'
Palestinians who lost family members and their shelters in the Israeli "Rafah massacre" on May 26 speak to TRT World about their experiences. At least 45 people were killed in the strike on the southern Gaza city and many others were seriously injured. After eight months of constant Israeli attacks, the total death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has surpassed 36,000. #Gaza #RafahMassacre
May 30, 2024
