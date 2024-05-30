World Share

Conquest Cup 2024: Embracing Heritage Through Archery

Conquest Cup 2024 brings together 500 athletes from 32 countries to celebrate archery, both as a sport and as a form of cultural expression. Organised by the Archers Foundation and the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, the Cup is dedicated to the conquest of Istanbul on May 29, 1453. Watch as athletes compete in traditional attire, using bows and arrows that reflect a rich cultural heritage.