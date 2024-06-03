World Share

Can Mexico's historic election bring the security it needs?

Mexico creates history with its largest-ever election, where a woman is elected president in one of Latin America's strongest economies. Despite violence marring the voting process, every congressional seat is up for grabs. Will sticking to Lopez Obrador's policies bring Mexico the security it needs? And how will Claudia Sheinbaum, the newly elected president, differentiate herself from her predecessor? Guests: John Ackerman Director Program of Studies at Autonomous University of Mexico Maria Fernanda Bozmoski Deputy Director at Atlantic Council Jan-Albert Hootsen Mexico Representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists