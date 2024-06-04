World Share

Furious at Biden, Palestinian American doctor explains why he supports Trump

Palestinian American doctor Bishara Bahbah tells TRT World why he will vote for Donald Trump next November. Bishara Bahbah, who voted for Democrats in 2020 and joined the Republicans only three months ago to become the national chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, says a growing segment of his community is rejecting Joe Biden for his unconditional support for Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Donald Trump was filmed on Saturday night at an UFC event saying “he will stop the war” in Gaza. But critics say that he has made inconsistent comments on the war and would not necessarily do better, reminding that he has moved the Israeli embassy to occupied Jerusalem in 2018, has supported a “Muslim ban” in 2017 and that he has recently pledged to “thow out of the country” foreign students protesting for Gaza, during a fundraiser event. A recent NYT poll shows that 57 percent of Muslim, Middle Eastern North African voters in swing states are planning to support the Republican candidate, versus 25 percent for Biden. At a national level, a poll conducted by ADC shows a radically different picture. Only 2 percent say they will support Donald Trump, 7 percent for Joe Biden, the majority opting for third party candidates (Jill Stein 25 percent, Cornel West 20 percent) or the uncommitted movement (23 percent).