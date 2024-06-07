POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jewish, anti-Zionist activist describes her experience living in Gaza
02:19
World
This Jewish activist who once lived in Gaza says a society that she found tolerant and empathetic is being erased by Israel. Sarah Katz tells TRT French she lived among Palestinians for two years and as a Jewish woman she has never experienced anti-Semitism or intolerance. Katz, who is a member of French Jewish Union for Peace, says she helped Palestinian farmers and fishermen to combat Israel’s blockade of Gaza and acted as a human shield along the separation fence.
June 7, 2024
