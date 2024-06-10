POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is China surpassing the West in influence in the Arab world?
26:35
Is China surpassing the West in influence in the Arab world?
Following the tenth session of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, is China overtaking the US and Europe in influence? By positioning itself as a neutral mediator in the Gaza conflict and a significant player in trade and investment, will China's strategy of engagement and non-interference resonate within Arabic-speaking nations? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator David Des Roches Professor at the National Defense University Hasan Alhasan Senior Fellow for Middle East Policy at the IISS
June 10, 2024
