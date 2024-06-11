World Share

Palestinian resistance frontlines: the Balata refugee camp

The Balata refugee camp, one of 19 UNRWA refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, is a frequent target of Israeli raids. These incursions have disrupted every aspect of life in the camp, making it a centre of Palestinian resistance. Ahmad Thoqan, an employee at the Balata Camp Service Committee; Subhie Salaj, a mother who lost her son to the Israeli violence and Wael Riyahi, the younger brother of a murdered Palestinian, spoke to TRT World about the hardships they have endured since Israel proclaimed the establishment of its state and expelled 80% of the Palestinian population from their homes in 1948.