Türkiye Launches Digital Nomad Visa Programme for Foreign Remote Workers
A laptop, Wi-Fi and a passion for travelling... That's all you need if you want to become part of a growing trend, living and working as a digital nomad. It's not a new term or lifestyle choice, but the Covid-19 pandemic spread its popularity rapidly. So much so, that certain countries have introduced special visas for these workers, and now Türkiye is one of them. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Alen Lepan Economy Editor at Daily Sabah
June 14, 2024
