Erdoğan Travels to Spain, Italy to Advocate for an Independent Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Italy on the second leg of his two-nation trip to Europe where he is pushing for an independent Palestine. Leaders from the G7, a group of advanced economies, are in Italy for their annual summit. This year is posing a tough challenge, as Western leaders try to formulate a strategy to tackle a world riddled with conflicts, economic uncertainty, and the rising popularity of far-right parties. President Erdogan began his European tour in Spain, where he thanked Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for granting recognition to the Palestinian state. The Turkish leader also praised Spain for joining South Africa's case at the ICJ, alongside Türkiye, which alleges Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Erdogan also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is fresh off her party's strong showing in last week's European Parliament elections. As the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza, the G7 released a statement endorsing a US-proposed ceasefire that will lead to a two-state solution. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at the University of Trieste Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University