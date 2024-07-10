POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point: Gaza’s Displaced Dreams
07:20
World
Focal Point: Gaza’s Displaced Dreams
TRT World revisits the characters of its 2021 documentary on Gaza’s first all-girls boxing club, whose fight has been made so much tougher since October 7, 2023. Six months into the conflict, we reconnected with some of them in Rafah. In this short documentary, we witness their incredible passion and determination and hear about their struggle to forge a new path despite the ongoing war and occupation. To watch the 2021 documentary ‘Left Hook: Women Boxers of Gaza’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvgOujsjczM&t=351s
July 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?