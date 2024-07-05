POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Senior SCO Official Says Türkiye Would Be Welcome to Join the Group
Senior SCO Official Says Türkiye Would Be Welcome to Join the Group
Astana, Kazakhstan is hosting this year's leader summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Russian and Chinese led security group that many have called a potential challenger to the West. In this special episode of Strait Talk, we take a look at what the meeting achieved and what common interests the group has with Türkiye. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ruslan Mirzaev, Director of the Executive Committee of SCO RATS Znahibek Baidulla, Department Head at Samruk-Kazyna Ozhet Shegirbayev, Department Deputy Head at the Apparatus of the Senate of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarybai, CICA Secretary General
July 5, 2024
