POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 58 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday
02:43
World
At least 58 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday
Israel pushes on with a major military offensive in war-ravaged Gaza City, causing dozens of fatalities, including children who'd been playing in the street. Aid supplies are running scarce and medical facilities increasingly out of service due to Israeli forcible evacuation measures. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens and the death toll surpasses 38,000, the United Nations Relief agency highlights the tragedy of children bearing the brunt. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
July 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?