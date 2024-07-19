POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Just Stop Oil Protestors Jailed over M25 Blockade: Can such protests still work?
26:00
World
Just Stop Oil Protestors Jailed over M25 Blockade: Can such protests still work?
Traffic jams can be infuriating at the best of times. But if you knew that your morning commute is being held up by climate change protesters, would it endear you to their cause? Or cause your temperature to rise? Guests: Bing Jones Just Stop Oil Spokesperson Ruth Townend Research Fellow in Climate Diplomacy and Risk at the Chatham House Sam Nadel Interim Director at Social Change Lab
July 19, 2024
