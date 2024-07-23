POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘Arrest Netanyahu’: Protest outside Netanyahu’s hotel in Washington DC
01:04
World
‘Arrest Netanyahu’: Protest outside Netanyahu’s hotel in Washington DC
Anti-war activists stage protest outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s hotel in Washington DC. They tell TRT World that he should be treated as a “war criminal” and “arrested immediately.” Despite an arrest warrant requested by the International Criminal Court, the Israeli PM is expected to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday and to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott his speech and thousands of protesters are planning to march around the US Capitol to form a giant human “red line.”
July 23, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?