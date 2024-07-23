World Share

‘Arrest Netanyahu’: Protest outside Netanyahu’s hotel in Washington DC

Anti-war activists stage protest outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s hotel in Washington DC. They tell TRT World that he should be treated as a “war criminal” and “arrested immediately.” Despite an arrest warrant requested by the International Criminal Court, the Israeli PM is expected to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday and to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott his speech and thousands of protesters are planning to march around the US Capitol to form a giant human “red line.”