World Share

Bigger Than Five Promo | The Media War: Beyond The Battlefield

War is fought not just on the battlefield, but also in the narratives we consume. In this episode of Bigger than Five we explore the powerful role of media in shaping our perceptions of conflict. We look at the selective focus of news and the blurred lines between journalism and propaganda. Join us as we uncover the unseen forces behind the headlines and question the reality presented to us. Are we merely spectators in a media-curated theatre of war? Find out on Bigger Than Five, only on TRT World.