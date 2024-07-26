World Share

Former NBA player on why he joined ‘athletes for ceasefire’

“Are you willing, really, to lose your humanity for money or for fame?” A few hours before the beginning of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, former NBA player Tariq Abdul-Wahad tells TRT World why he chose to join the @athletes4ceasefire group, which now counts around 200 members. Following the example of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, Tariq Abdul-Wahad says public figures have a duty to use their platform to speak about Israel’s war on Gaza and oppression across the globe.