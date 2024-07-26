POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former NBA player on why he joined ‘athletes for ceasefire’
01:15
World
Former NBA player on why he joined ‘athletes for ceasefire’
“Are you willing, really, to lose your humanity for money or for fame?” A few hours before the beginning of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, former NBA player Tariq Abdul-Wahad tells TRT World why he chose to join the @athletes4ceasefire group, which now counts around 200 members. Following the example of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick, Tariq Abdul-Wahad says public figures have a duty to use their platform to speak about Israel’s war on Gaza and oppression across the globe.
July 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?