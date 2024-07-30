POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel's Druze community worried as war strikes home
02:46
World
Israel's Druze community worried as war strikes home
Druze communities in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights are still mourning the deaths of 12 young people in a rocket attack on Saturday. Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the strike, saying the missile was launched from southern Lebanon. The Druze are an Arabic ethnic minority who have long supported the Israeli government. But now that their communities are being targeted, they feel abandoned. Melinda Nucifora travelled to the Israel-Lebanon border to bring us this report.
July 30, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?