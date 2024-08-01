What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Protests against mass tourism are growing across Europe

While millions of visitors flock to Europe’s most popular holiday spots this summer, anti-tourist sentiment has reached boiling point in some destinations. Anger in Spain has mounted as locals blame visitors for pricing them out of their homes. On Thursday, Venice introduced additional stricter rules and fines to limit the damage caused by too much tourism. Although visitors boost the economy, they put public services under strain – and governments are grappling for solutions. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.