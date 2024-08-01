POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protests against mass tourism are growing across Europe
02:11
World
Protests against mass tourism are growing across Europe
While millions of visitors flock to Europe’s most popular holiday spots this summer, anti-tourist sentiment has reached boiling point in some destinations. Anger in Spain has mounted as locals blame visitors for pricing them out of their homes. On Thursday, Venice introduced additional stricter rules and fines to limit the damage caused by too much tourism. Although visitors boost the economy, they put public services under strain – and governments are grappling for solutions. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
August 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?