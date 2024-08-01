POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Intelligence Facilitates US- Russia 'Prisoner Swap'
World
Turkish National Intelligence Agency says it has coordinated an extensive prisoner swap, amid signs of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other. The Turkish Intelligence Agency stated that a prisoner exchange operation has taken place today under the coordination of the agency. According to the statement, 'Türkiye played a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period'. 26 people including two children are to be involved in the swap.
August 1, 2024
