Locals shower Southport Mosque with solidarity after Islamophobic riots
02:25
World
TRT World spoke to locals that witnessed the far-right riots outside Southport Mosque earlier this week, which was targeted over misinformation campaign online that falsely blamed Muslims for the killing of three children. However, after far-right riots against Muslims in Britain, police revealed the identity of knife attack suspect as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in UK to Christian parents. Locals talk of the communal solidarity shared amid these combined tragedies. #Southport
August 3, 2024
