Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns amid protests
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shekh Hasina has resigned following weeks of unrest that saw close to 300 people killed in clashes with local security forces. Hasina has since left the country and media reports say she has landed in India. Her official residence was stormed and occupied by thousands of protesters almost an hour after she vacated that place. In a televised address within the past hours, the army chief of Bangladesh said he will find a solution to the political crisis by Monday night, adding that a transitional government will be formed. Daniel Padwick explains how we got here.
August 5, 2024
