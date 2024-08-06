World Share

Israel’s arrest of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Imam and crack down on free speech

The arrest of Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, has highlighted the extent Israel goes to — under the guise of tackling “terrorism” — to crack down on Palestinians’ freedom of speech and expression. Following his release, he spoke to and thanked TRT for shedding a light on Palestine and extended his gratitude to the Turkish government and people for their solidarity with the Palestinians.Sheikh Ikrima was arrested for praying during a Friday sermon for the slain Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel. Arrests of prominent Palestinian figures have become routine in the occupied Palestinian territories, with Israel arresting the senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in late 2023. Since October 7, Israel has killed at least 600 Palestinians and injured nearly 5,400 others in the occupied West Bank.