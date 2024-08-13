World Share

At least 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday

As the countdown begins for ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, only a truce in Gaza can delay a wider regional conflict, according to Iranian officials. But even on the brink of escalation, Israel has requested new conditions to any potential deal as it ploughs on with targeted strikes on the enclave. Meanwhile, Hamas has launched rockets at Tel Aviv in retaliation for the QUOTE massacres and forced displacement perpetrated by Israel, as the death toll approaches 40-thousand. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.