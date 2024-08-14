POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Inside Türkiye's Türksat 6A Launch
24:55
World
Inside Türkiye's Türksat 6A Launch
On this episode of NexTech we witness the historic launch of Türkiye's first domestically produced communication satellite, Türksat 6A, as it embarks on a groundbreaking mission to enhance global telecommunications and bolster national security. Join us at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where we delve into the decade-long journey leading to this monumental achievement. Discover how more than 80% of the satellite was made in Türkiye, symbolizing the nation's leap toward self-reliance in space technology. From the meticulous assembly in Ankara to the thrilling countdown in Florida, we explore every pivotal moment of Türksat 6A’s journey into orbit.
August 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?