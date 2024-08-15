What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Türkiye, Iraq sign new MoU on cooperation in security, military

Türkiye and Iraq have signed a new memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation and the fight against terrorism, after top Iraqi officials met their Turkish counterparts in Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called the agreement historical, which will allow the two neighbours to fight against the PKK terror group through a joint coordination centre in Baghdad. Retired diplomat Gulru Gezer has more on this.