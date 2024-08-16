POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What were the causes of the race riots in the UK?
26:00
World
Riots by far-right groups in the UK have left many Muslims feeling scared and isolated in the country they call home. What do these actions say about the state of race relations here? Guests: Arzu Merali Co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission Dal Babu Former UK Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Frances Fitzgerald Former Member of the European Parliament from Ireland, Former Irish Deputy Prime Minister And Advisor to G7 on Equality Claire Pearsall Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office
August 16, 2024
