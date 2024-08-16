What were the causes of the race riots in the UK?
Riots by far-right groups in the UK have left many Muslims feeling scared and isolated in the country they call home.
What do these actions say about the state of race relations here?
Guests:
Arzu Merali
Co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission
Dal Babu
Former UK Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent
Frances Fitzgerald
Former Member of the European Parliament from Ireland, Former Irish Deputy Prime Minister
And Advisor to G7 on Equality
Claire Pearsall
Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office