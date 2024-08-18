World Share

Thai king formally endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new PM

Thailand’s new prime minister, its youngest ever, has been given royal approval for the job, amid political upheaval in the kingdom. Pae-tongtarn Shinawat arrived for the ceremony in Bangkok with her billionaire father Thaksin. She is the third member of the Shinawat family to lead the country. Both Thaksin and her aunt were overthrown in coups. Pae-tongtarn was a surprise choice for the role, after the consitutional court removed the former leader and disbanded the main opposition party. Pravit Rojana-pruk, a Political Columnist at the online publication, Khaosod English. He's joining us from the Thai capital, Bangkok.