World Share

Türkiye and Iraq See Major Breakthrough in Security Co-Operation

For decades, Turkiye has been battling the PKK terror group both at home, and in its strongholds across northern Iraq. Ankara has launched several operations since 2020, and has waged that fight largely alone. That could be about to change after Turkiye and Iraq saw a major breakthrough in security co-operation. The neighbours recently announced they would open two military centres in Iraq. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart were present for the agreement's signing, which they called historic. The top diplomats said they planned to take co-operation to the next level by setting up joint coordination and training centres in Baghdad and Bashika. While the main priority is to combat terrorism, the two countries also expect to disrupt organised crime networks. Last month, the Iraqi government issued a directive for its state institutions to refer to the PKK as a ‘banned organisation’. As part of its increased border control measures, Turkish security forces have neutralised more than 800 terrorists in Iraq since January. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Afzal Ashraf Visiting Fellow at Loughborough University Hamzah Rifaat Political Analyst