Romania’s EU-Funded Bridge Plagued by Flaws Despite $500M Cost

Once hailed as a technological marvel and one of Europe's largest bridges, Romania's Braila Bridge is now plagued with problems. And this is not the first time. Recent reports show unevenness on its surface, measuring up to ten centimetres. The Romanian national infrastructure company has warned of discomfort in traffic while repairs are under way. Shortly after it was inaugurated in July last year, a video showing a man pulling out loose bolts from the bridge with his bare hands was widely shared on the internet. That prompted an investigation whicch concluded that more than 400 bolts were not securely fastened. It wasn't the only problem. Cracks in the surface of the bridge began to appear, and officials claimed they were caused by execution errors. The bridge took about five years to be built and was funded mainly by the EU. The bridge was constructed by an Italian construction giant, and a Japanese firm. So who's to blame for all those errors?