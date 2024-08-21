POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Romania’s EU-Funded Bridge Plagued by Flaws Despite $500M Cost
07:29
World
Romania’s EU-Funded Bridge Plagued by Flaws Despite $500M Cost
Once hailed as a technological marvel and one of Europe's largest bridges, Romania's Braila Bridge is now plagued with problems. And this is not the first time. Recent reports show unevenness on its surface, measuring up to ten centimetres. The Romanian national infrastructure company has warned of discomfort in traffic while repairs are under way. Shortly after it was inaugurated in July last year, a video showing a man pulling out loose bolts from the bridge with his bare hands was widely shared on the internet. That prompted an investigation whicch concluded that more than 400 bolts were not securely fastened. It wasn't the only problem. Cracks in the surface of the bridge began to appear, and officials claimed they were caused by execution errors. The bridge took about five years to be built and was funded mainly by the EU. The bridge was constructed by an Italian construction giant, and a Japanese firm. So who's to blame for all those errors? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?