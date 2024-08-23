POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mpox Outbreak: Return of Lockdown?
25:29
World
Mpox Outbreak: Return of Lockdown?
The World Health Organization have declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern after a highly contagious variant of the disease has spread through Africa. The WHO have said Mpox is not the new Covid but have warned that a coordinated response is necessary to contain the outbreak. On Nexus this week we ask two infectious disease experts, Dr Amesh Adalja in the United States and Dr Sameer Elsayed in Canada, what makes this variant a cause for concern and how it can be treated. We’re also joined by Anthony Hinton a former NHS Surgeon and Rodney Rohde a Microbiologist in the United States to discuss whether lockdowns could be used in the future to prevent the spread contagious diseases and whether the public would accept restrictions to their freedom again.
August 23, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?