World Share

Mpox Outbreak: Return of Lockdown?

The World Health Organization have declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern after a highly contagious variant of the disease has spread through Africa. The WHO have said Mpox is not the new Covid but have warned that a coordinated response is necessary to contain the outbreak. On Nexus this week we ask two infectious disease experts, Dr Amesh Adalja in the United States and Dr Sameer Elsayed in Canada, what makes this variant a cause for concern and how it can be treated. We’re also joined by Anthony Hinton a former NHS Surgeon and Rodney Rohde a Microbiologist in the United States to discuss whether lockdowns could be used in the future to prevent the spread contagious diseases and whether the public would accept restrictions to their freedom again.