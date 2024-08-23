World Share

Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Gets Sacked, Raising Fears of More Political Turmoil

For over a decade, Libya has had little peace since a NATO-backed uprising overthrew longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The power vacuum left behind divided the oil-rich North African country into warring eastern and western factions. After a ceasefire ended a civil war in 2020, attempts at finding a political solution have failed at every step. And the past weeks have seen tensions rise, which have increased fears of a return to violence. The UN warns that without a unified government and elections, there will be greater instability. Last week, the Libyan parliament officially unrecognised the UN-supported Tripoli-based government and the country’s Presidency Council. This prompted the council to fire Libya's influential central bank governor who oversees how the country's oil riches are spent - a move which has been criticised as 'illegitimate'. Tensions further increased after the eastern government fully halted production at Libya’s largest oil field early this month. Egypt and Turkiye, which support opposing sides in Libya, are watching the situation unfold amidst their own political rapprochement that has seen rapid gains over the past year. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ferhat Polat Researcher at TRT World Research Centre