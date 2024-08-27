POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Who is Pavel Durov, the Telegram founder arrested by France?
01:13
World
Who is Pavel Durov, the Telegram founder arrested by France?
On August 24, France arrested Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, once known as the ‘Russian Zuckerberg’. Telegram, a messaging app with 900 million users, is known for its unfiltered content. It has become one of the main communication tools in the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza. Durov’s arrest has prompted debates on censorship and free speech. France, however, says that the lack of moderators is enabling the spread of criminal activity. So, who is Pavel Durov?
August 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?