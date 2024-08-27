World Share

Who is Pavel Durov, the Telegram founder arrested by France?

On August 24, France arrested Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, once known as the ‘Russian Zuckerberg’. Telegram, a messaging app with 900 million users, is known for its unfiltered content. It has become one of the main communication tools in the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza. Durov’s arrest has prompted debates on censorship and free speech. France, however, says that the lack of moderators is enabling the spread of criminal activity. So, who is Pavel Durov?