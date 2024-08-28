World Share

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez tours West Africa to address migration

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Gambia on Wednesday as part of a tour through West African nations aimed at boosting cooperation to control irregular migration from the region to Spain’s Canary Islands. Under a new deal, Mauritanians and Gambians will soon be able to work temporarily in Spain in specific seasonal jobs. This initiative aims to reduce the record numbers of illegal migrants making the dangerous crossing from West Africa to the Canary Islands. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins has more.